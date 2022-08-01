BREAKING: Juvenile Arrested For Firing Gel Gun At Orthodox Jews In Monsey





A suspect has been taken into custody for shooting a gel gun at two Orthodox Jews walking in Monsey on Motzei Shabbos, MonseyScoop is reporting.

As YWN reported on Sunday, a Chasidish yungerman and bochur were at the intersection of Decatur and W. Central Avenues, when a suspect inside a black Toyota Corolla hatchback sedan opened fire on them, hitting one on the cheek.

The Ramapo Police says that thanks to information provided by Chaveirim of Rockland County, Detectives were able to take a suspect into custody. Police tell YWN that three juvenile suspects were out for a joyride, with one of the passengers shooting garbage cans with a gel-like gun.

Police say the suspect who fired the gel projectile at the two Jews is a juvenile, and has been charged with for Felony Att. Assault, Reckless Endangerment & Weapon Possession – all returnable to Family Court.

Four arrests were made in recent weeks for similar BB gun attacks on Jews in the area of Route 306.




