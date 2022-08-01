YWN EXCLUSIVE: Allegation of Anti-Semitism Rocks Maimonides Hospital As Board Member Offers to Remove His Yarmulke!

Several board members of Maimonides Medical Center felt like they were the victims of an anti-semitic attack by other board members who demanded that Jewish board members “pledge allegiance” to the hospital after Maimonides CEO Ken Gibbs spoke out at a recent “closed door” board meeting against the ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign that started in the Jewish community, but has since spread to Asian and Africa-American communities.

The ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign, which is a few weeks old, has according to its organizers already uncovered over a thousand serious complaints against the hospital and the fact that CEO Ken Gibbs compensation jumped from $1.8 million to $3.2 million during the height of the pandemic while Maimonides was losing tens of millions of dollars according to reporting by acclaimed journalist Yoav Gonen in The City.

According to two confidential sources, who don’t want to be named to avoid incurring the wrath of the hospital, one board member even offered to take off his yarmulke at board meetings so as not to offend the non-Jewish board members who were ‘blaming the Jews’ for seeking to fix the hospital. According to these sources, when board members complained to CEO Ken Gibbs he did nothing. YWN has reached out to Ken Gibbs for comment. He did not respond by press time.

Sources point out that several frum board members have served on the Maimonides board for decades and that the alleged attacks by the hospital’s leadership on Jewish board members are unwarranted. “Maimonides shouldn’t blame the Jews for the hospital’s problems. When CEO Ken Gibbs and Chair Gene Keilin took over Maimonides it was making money and had a good reputation and positive relationships in the communities it served. It’s only under their leadership that the hospital is now losing tens of millions of dollars, has thousands of complaints and even the community’s elected officials are publicly criticizing Maimonides for their poor patient care and understaffing,” said one long-time community leader. “If Ken and Gene want to know who is to blame for Maimonides recent failures, they should simply look in the mirror.”

This revelation of alleged anti-semitism on the board comes on the heels of a possibly anti-semitic caricature being used by the hospital in their ads as seeming proof of their close-relationship with the Chasidic community. Those ads were widely condemned by Jewish community leaders and were later removed by Maimonides.

I thought it was only government whcih caricatures Orthodox Jews. It's now a very local hospital too. They should know better. pic.twitter.com/zrsHBClzVV — Yochonon Donn (@Yochidonn) July 28, 2022

“Thousands of Maimonides patients have made serious complaints about the hospital, with more coming in every day. Maimonides answer to everything is to either attack us or insult the people who are helping everyone speak up,” said Mendy Reiner, Co-Chair of ‘Save Maimonides.’ “People launch attacks like these when they are afraid. We won’t back down and will continue to give a voice to those who have been hurt by Maimonides failure of leadership.”

The only thing missing are bugs crawling down his side locks. Disgusting! @MaimoHealth should take this down! https://t.co/9Uq1LYLCbM — Fully Vaccinated 𝙔𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙛 𝙍𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 (@YosefRapaport) July 29, 2022

If only @MaimoHealth was able to find a real Chasidic Jew for an ad. pic.twitter.com/h32YTdrjMN — Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) July 28, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)