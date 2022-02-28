STUNNING: Maimonides Hospital CEO Gets Million Dollar Raise As Hospital Hemorrhages Money, Patients

Maimonides Medical Center will give its CEO and other top hospital officials bonuses in the millions of dollars, despite the medical center’s finances being in disarray and a growing number of patients turning away from the hospital in search of better options.

CEO Kenneth Gibbs’ salary soared from $1.8 million to $3.2 million from 2019 to 2020 – just as COVID wreaked havoc on the hospital and its finances – according to a filing with the IRS, the NY Post reported.

Post sources also questioned how much Gibbs is even involved in the hospital’s operation during the pandemic; he voted absentee from an estate in Old Chatham, NY, rather than from his Manhattan apartment.

Gibbs isn’t the only one raking in the cash as the hospital and its patients suffer from severe staffing shortages and declining care.

Maimonides’ chief of heart surgery, Jacob Shani, received $3.5 million in compensation; Patrick Borgen of the surgery department got $2 million; the chief of cardiothoracic surgery Greg Ribakove was paid $1.8 million; and Robert Frankel and Alex Shaknovich, both cardiologists, were each paid $1.7 million.

A Maimonides spokesperson told the NY Post that the hospital is giving such massive payouts despite “depressed inpatient and outpatient volume as well as increased costs, resulting in a net loss of $64.6 million through Q2 2021, and an operating budget projection of a $19.5 million loss for 2022.”

Meanwhile, the birthing unit at Maimonides, which delivers more babies than any other NYC hospital, is severely understaffed, with a nurse tell the Post that she is sometimes assigned of take care of t15 babies in a single night.

The New York State Nurses Association last week held a protest outside the hospital decrying staffing shortages and many Boro Park residents are electing to go to Manhattan for planned surgeries rather than getting them at Maimonides.

A federal government report card has given Maimonides just a 1 star rating out of 5 for patient satisfaction and 2 stars out of 5 for overall care.

