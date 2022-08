The last video taken in the home of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen, ztl, was on Tisha B’Av.

In the video, the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, can be heard bemoaning the Churban in a heartbroken tone and a broken voice.

Those around him are sitting on the floor but the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, who was frail at the time, sat on a chair.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)