SHOCK VIDEO: Car Service Driver Assaults And Robs Elderly Woman In Flatbush, Strikes Witness With Car While Fleeing

A shocking incident occurred in Brooklyn on Wednesday, with the video of the incident going viral on social media.

Sources tell YWN that a man walking down the street on East 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue witnessed a car service driver physically throwing a 78-year-old woman to the ground, and stealing her cell phone. The witness began filming the horrifying incident. he then confronted the driver, who responded by flooring the gas pedal and striking him with his vehicle as he fled the scene.

The driver did return the phone before fleeing the scene, but kept the woman’s wallet and money.

The NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim canvassed the area for the suspect, but he had already fled the area.

An NYPD source tells YWN that Detectives are working on identifying the suspect.

Thankfully the woman was not seriously injured, and the eye-witness was taken to the hospital with bruising on his leg.

On online search of the license plate shows that the vehicle has a slew of moving violations.

See the disturbing footage below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)