WATCH: Trump Says FBI Has Become “Vicious Monsters” Slams “Third World” Raid

Former President Donald Trump reacted to the recent FBI raid on his Florida home during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Saturday night. Trump accused the Biden administration of “Third World” tactics.

“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent who is absolutely destroying him and everybody else in the polls….”

“On a phony pretext from a highly political magistrate who they hand-picked late in the evening just days before the break-in and trampled upon my rights and civil liberties as if our country that we love so much were a third world nation, we’re like a third world nation…..”

“FBI agents rifled through First Lady Melania Trump’s closet drawers and even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my sixteen-year-old son…”

FBI Agents left “everything they touched in a far different condition than it was when they started.”

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media who tell them what to do,” Trump said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)