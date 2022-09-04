Petira of the Zvhiller Rebbitzen A”H, The Daughter Of The Skverer Rebbe

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbitzen Tziporah Goldman A”H, a daughter of the Skverer Rebbe, and wife of the Zvhiller Rebbe of Monsey (HaRav Eliezer Goldman).

As YWN reported, the Rebbitzen suffered a cardiac arrest two weeks ago on Erev Shabbos. She was rushed to the hospital, but never regained consciousness.

She was Niftar at Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, with her family around her bed.

Levaya details to follow.

