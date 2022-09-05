4 IDF Soldiers Injured After Arabs Open Fire With Hunting Rifle

Four IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday night after Arab terrorists opened fire on an IDF post near the yishuv of Chalamish in Binyamin with a hunting rifle.

The soldiers received emergency medical aid at the scene and one soldier was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer for further treatment.

The IDF launched a manhunt for the suspects, during which they closed off the entrance to the nearby Arab town of Nabi Saleh.

The attack came only several hours after six IDF soldiers and a civilian bus driver were injured in a shooting attack at a bus in the Jordan Valley on Sunday and amid a sharp increase in terror attacks in Yehudah and Shomron in recent days and weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)