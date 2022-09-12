MAILBAG: Defund Public Schools, Fund Yeshivas, Fine Parents

As crime rates are going up in New York, we must stop funding public schools.

Getting a proper education is the difference between a success and failure in life, and New York Sate is a great example. With one of the worst public school systems, students are growing up to be criminals, beggars, and drug-addicts. Crime rates are up more than 100% each year, more people are on the streets, and violence is through the roof.

We’ve seen the same stupidity from the government with lockdowns, vaccine mandates, legalization of highly dangerous and addictive drugs, easiness on criminals, etc. This will not stop by itself. Everything taught in the New York Public School System is politically motivated, and often disgusting. Teachers are encouraging students to be disgusting people with disgusting values, and the effect it has on society is unbearable.

We cannot sit and watch this any longer, we need to act now! Legislation must be introduced to ban public schools in New York, and hand out fines to any parent who sends their children to such schools. As part of this battle, me must provide extra funding to yeshivos and private schools!

If citizens from all over New York fight this battle, we can change society for the good. Citizens will act, work, and vote responsibly, Elected officials will be proper professionals who’ve received proper education, police will be allowed to do their jobs, and New York will be safer, cleaner, happier, more productive, and better for everyone!

Shlomo Zalman Rabinowitz

