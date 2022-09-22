FLATBUSH: Yeshiva Student Robbed In Front Of His Yeshiva

A student at Veretzky Yeshiva on East 18 between Avenue L and Avenue M was robbed on Thursday morning, FLATBUSH SCOOP REPORTED.

Sources tell YWN that three black males approached the boy at around 9:35AM, demanded his wallet and cash and fled. No weapons were displayed.

Flatbush Shomrim were on the scene in seconds, and along with the NYPD, searched the area for the suspects. Unfortunately, the three suspects got away.

NYPD Detectives are analyzing security camera footage which was obtained by Flatbush Shomrim.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 and the Flatbush Shomrim 24 Hour Emergency Hotline at 718-338-9797.

