BOMBSHELL LAWSUIT CHALLENGES NEW NY STATE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT REGULATIONS

PEARLS, Agudath Israel of America and Torah Umesorah filed a lawsuit on erev Yom Tov challenging the regulations recently enacted by the State Education Department.

The lawsuit explains the multiple ways that the regulations violate State and Federal law and procedure, including by running a sham Notice and Comment process and by imposing more requirements and restrictions on yeshivas than on public schools.

The lawsuit requests a declaration that the new regulations are null and void and unenforceable, the same relief that the yeshiva community obtained in 2019 when challenging the State’s prior effort to regulate yeshivas.

