WILLIAMSBURG: Armed Robbery Suspects Chased From Manhattan Crash Vehicle In Williamsburg [VIDEOS]

Franklin Avenue in Williamsburg was the scene of heavy police activity on Wednesday night, after an armed robbery with a vehicle pursuit ended with a car crash and the suspects bailing on foot.

It unfolded at around 5:00PM, when the five suspects armed with a gun robbed a cellphone store on the East Side of Manhattan. The NYPD was pinging the getaway car, and chased them into Williamsburg, where they eventually crashed at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Park Avenue.

All occupants bailed from the vehicle, and a foot pursuit and a perp search was underway.

Two suspects were taken into custody a few minutes later, while two (possibly three) others managed to get away. A short while later another two suspects were taken into custody. Two loaded guns were recovered at the scene as well.

Dozens of police officers, as well as an NYPD helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects.

Here is some audio from the NYPD radio:

Video from the scene:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)