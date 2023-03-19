MARK LEVIN: “What Exactly Has He [Trump] Done to Deserve This?” [VIDEO]

In an appearance on Fox & Friends Sunday, conservative radio personality and Fox News host Mark Levin expressed his dismay over the possibility of former President Donald Trump being arrested. Levin’s comments were in response to reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is considering indicting Trump for allegedly falsifying his business records to conceal a possible violation of election law.
The indictment stems from a $130,000 hush money payment made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to a woman. Cohen has claimed that he made the payment at Trump’s direction to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about her alleged meetings with the former president.
During his Fox News appearance, Levin referred to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “Soros prosecutor” and accused the Democrat party of seeking to “destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it.” He went on to say that the indictment of Trump was part of a broader political agenda.
Levin’s comments come amid a flurry of legal activity surrounding Trump and his associates. In addition to the potential indictment in Manhattan, Trump is also facing investigations by prosecutors in Georgia and New York. The former president has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the various allegations against him.
Levin expressed his dismay, but he said nothing that disputes the underlying facts.
Post this video alright but edit out the photo of President Lincoln.
Trump “ fan/supporter/chasid “ can be introduced into the DSM.
That is the same fox news that testified under oath that none of them believed the lies that they were reporting after the 2020 election.
That is why they are being sued for billions of dollars.
Can’t believe a single word that they say.
Mark Levin has been one of the must destructive forces on American radio for decades. He has spent his career sowing seeds of chaos and hatred. Hatred of government and general anger about every part of American life that is not perfect. He often engages in scapegoating that directs listeners to focus their attention on various boogiemen. Every one of his positions share one common goal. Distract the public’s anger away from failed Republican policy, away from corporate responsibility and the mega rich, unless they are left-leaning. Former President Trump will be charged with various crimes in various states because he announced on twitter at the time and at rallies that he breaks the law and doesn’t care who knows. He also has a knack of having some of his phone conversations taped so that his own words incriminate him. The fact that he is not in jail yet is a testament to how rich people with good lawyers simply pay others to break the law for them. I think we are approaching 10 members of his administration charged with a crime and several of his lawers disbarred of sanctioned because of law-breaking. He seems to have a new legal team each month because he doesn’t pay anyone, or he insists that they destroy their careers for him. He is quite a “hero”.