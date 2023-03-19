MARK LEVIN: “What Exactly Has He [Trump] Done to Deserve This?” [VIDEO]





In an appearance on Fox & Friends Sunday, conservative radio personality and Fox News host Mark Levin expressed his dismay over the possibility of former President Donald Trump being arrested. Levin’s comments were in response to reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is considering indicting Trump for allegedly falsifying his business records to conceal a possible violation of election law.

The indictment stems from a $130,000 hush money payment made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to a woman. Cohen has claimed that he made the payment at Trump’s direction to prevent Daniels from speaking publicly about her alleged meetings with the former president.

During his Fox News appearance, Levin referred to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “Soros prosecutor” and accused the Democrat party of seeking to “destroy the civil society and the morality that undergirds it.” He went on to say that the indictment of Trump was part of a broader political agenda.

Levin’s comments come amid a flurry of legal activity surrounding Trump and his associates. In addition to the potential indictment in Manhattan, Trump is also facing investigations by prosecutors in Georgia and New York. The former president has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the various allegations against him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)