POMONA: Frum Residents Elected As Mayor, Joel Grunwald and Raanan Zidile As Trustees [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Rockland County, NY – Ilan Fuchs, a Frum resident of Pomona, has won the election for Mayor on Tuesday. He has been serving as a trustee on the Village Board along with fellow resident of Pomona Mendy Lasker and Moishe Greenberg.
Two other local residents, Joel Grunwald and Raanan Zidile, were elected to the Pomona Board in the same election.
In a video message, Fuchs thanked all those who voted for him and pledged to continue to work for the community.
“We won by a really large majority, thanks to all your help,” he said. “Thanks to the Aibishter for the opportunity to serve the community, and we thank all the men and women who came out to vote.”
Fuchs said he looks forward to continuing to serve the community, “improving the services, and improving communication.”
MONSEY SCOOP LOCAL VILLAGES ELECTION ROUNDUP:
VILLAGE OF CHESTNUT RIDGE:
Winners numbers are;
710/68
Winning names are;
Shmuli Fromovitz – Trustee
Grant Valentine – Trustee
Paul Van Alstyne – Trustee
Walter Sevastian – Village Judge
VILLAGE OF AIRMONT:
Winners numbers are;
1322/656
Winning names are;
Nathan Bubel – Mayor
Mooris Friedman – Trustee
Larry Toole – Trustee
VILLAGE OF POMONA:
Winners numbers are;
471/281
Winning names are;
Ilan Fuchs – Mayor
Joel Grunwald – Trustee
Raanan Zidile – Trustee
VILLAGE OF MONTEBELLO:
Winning names are;
Lance Millman – Mayor
Stacy Caridi – Trustee
Evan Kuperman – Trustee
David Liebergall – Trustee
THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS
CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Political orientation?