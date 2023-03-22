POMONA: Frum Residents Elected As Mayor, Joel Grunwald and Raanan Zidile As Trustees [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Rockland County, NY – Ilan Fuchs, a Frum resident of Pomona, has won the election for Mayor on Tuesday. He has been serving as a trustee on the Village Board along with fellow resident of Pomona Mendy Lasker and Moishe Greenberg.

Two other local residents, Joel Grunwald and Raanan Zidile, were elected to the Pomona Board in the same election.

In a video message, Fuchs thanked all those who voted for him and pledged to continue to work for the community.

“We won by a really large majority, thanks to all your help,” he said. “Thanks to the Aibishter for the opportunity to serve the community, and we thank all the men and women who came out to vote.”

Fuchs said he looks forward to continuing to serve the community, “improving the services, and improving communication.”

MONSEY SCOOP LOCAL VILLAGES ELECTION ROUNDUP:

VILLAGE OF CHESTNUT RIDGE:

Winners numbers are;

710/68

Winning names are;

Shmuli Fromovitz – Trustee

Grant Valentine – Trustee

Paul Van Alstyne – Trustee

Walter Sevastian – Village Judge

VILLAGE OF AIRMONT:

Winners numbers are;

1322/656

Winning names are;

Nathan Bubel – Mayor

Mooris Friedman – Trustee

Larry Toole – Trustee

VILLAGE OF POMONA:

Winners numbers are;

471/281

Winning names are;

Ilan Fuchs – Mayor

Joel Grunwald – Trustee

Raanan Zidile – Trustee

VILLAGE OF MONTEBELLO:

Winning names are;

Lance Millman – Mayor

Stacy Caridi – Trustee

Evan Kuperman – Trustee

David Liebergall – Trustee

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)