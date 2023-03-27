BIDEN’S AMERICA TO BREAK VIOLENCE RECORD: Nashville School Shooting Is Nation’s 129th Mass Shooting In 2023

The United States is on track for its deadliest year yet, with the recent mass shooting at a Nashville private school – bringing the total up to 129. The country surpassed the grim milestone of 100 mass shootings on March 5, with the rate of shootings increasing faster than in the past ten years. Last year, the US hit 100 mass shootings on March 19, almost two weeks later than this year’s date. So far this year, there have been 13 school shootings resulting in six children and four adults losing their lives.
The Nashville shooting, which claimed the lives of three children and three adults, is the deadliest school shooting of 2023 and is one of only five in history to have a female gunman. The shooter had two assault-type rifles and a handgun, and authorities have yet to determine her link to the school. The incident is the third most deadly of the year, with the worst being a shooting in Monterey Park, California, which claimed 12 lives.
The US’s gun death rate is 22 times higher than the European Union and 23 times greater than Australia.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Stop it with the nonsense. IT WAS A GUY NOT A FEMALE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why are all these horrible hateful incidents of mayhem and murder happening under the Biden administration?! Joe Biden promised the Nation that by electing him as the leader of the free world, he would usher in an aura of peace and civility.
This ridiculously inflated count of “mass shootings” comes from the so-called “Gun Violence Archive”, which is a radical anti-2nd-amendment political organization that uses its own peculiar definition of a “mass shooting”, deliberately chosen to make the problem seem much worse than it is.
The fact is that for all kinds of reasons Americans have always been a more violent people than Europeans. It has nothing to do with what weapons are available to them; our murder rate without firearms is higher than most countries’ entire murder rate. Even if you not only eliminated every single firearm but somehow magically made sure that none of the murderers using guns would use some other weapon instead, our murder rate would still be higher than it is in Europe, simply because our population is not the same as Europe’s. Indeed when you compare our murder rate to other countries’, but you do it demographic by demographic, we look a lot better.
As for comparing the “gun death rate”, that is a meaningless statistic. There is no reason to reduce the “gun death rate”; what we need to try to reduce is the total murder rate, regardless of weapon. Replacing gun murders with knife murders or gasoline murders or bare hand murders is pointless.
Speaking of bare hands, those who campaign against so-called “assault weapons” show they’re not serious about reducing violence, because such weapons account for fewer murders than bare hands do.
Biden’s America? It happened in the red state of Tennessee that voted for Trump. Biden is trying to get gun control laws passed but the republicans won’t do it.
YWN is wrong – it was a MALE A MAN who did the shooting. Get the facts straight. Don’t just copy and paste. Unless YWN is a liberal platform??? Which I hope it’s not.
What a click bait headline. I’m sure YWN has no expectation of their readers doing any fact checking. In the meantime kids are getting killed and the republicans resist any attempt to control weaponry owned by it’s citizens. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is insanity.
PST. Florida has a higher murder rate than Ny or California. You people sound ignorant
Biden’s America? The Democrats have tried to ban assault weapons like the ones used in today’s murder for decades. Who signed into law the 10 year assault weapons ban in 1994? President Clinton. A Democrat. Who was the President who allowed the law to sunset (end) in 2004? George W Bush. A Repulican. The best they are willing to do is to send ‘thoughts and prayers”after every mass killing and then talk about funding better mental health services. Of course a week later, they stop talking about that too. Which healthcare or mental health initiative was spearheaded by the Republicans? None to be exact. Trump was going to create a better healthcare plan. Cheaper with more services. He did nothing. The headline is slander but typical of your newspaper. Who craeted Medicare and Medicaid? Lyndon B Johnson. A Democrat. Who created the Affordable Care Act? Obama, a Democrat. Which party has tried over and over again to kill or privatize all of it? You guessed it. The party that really “cares”.