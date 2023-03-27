BIDEN’S AMERICA TO BREAK VIOLENCE RECORD: Nashville School Shooting Is Nation’s 129th Mass Shooting In 2023





The United States is on track for its deadliest year yet, with the recent mass shooting at a Nashville private school – bringing the total up to 129. The country surpassed the grim milestone of 100 mass shootings on March 5, with the rate of shootings increasing faster than in the past ten years. Last year, the US hit 100 mass shootings on March 19, almost two weeks later than this year’s date. So far this year, there have been 13 school shootings resulting in six children and four adults losing their lives.

The Nashville shooting, which claimed the lives of three children and three adults, is the deadliest school shooting of 2023 and is one of only five in history to have a female gunman. The shooter had two assault-type rifles and a handgun, and authorities have yet to determine her link to the school. The incident is the third most deadly of the year, with the worst being a shooting in Monterey Park, California, which claimed 12 lives.

The US’s gun death rate is 22 times higher than the European Union and 23 times greater than Australia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)