GET READY: 80% Of Jobs Could Be Affected By ChatGPT





A study has found that 80% of US workers may have their jobs impacted by artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The free AI chatbot can assist users in writing essays, creating diet plans, and applying for jobs, and has been hailed as a major technological breakthrough.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed tech firm behind ChatGPT, says that 80% of the US workforce could have at least 10% of their work impacted by the technology, with 19% of workers potentially seeing as much as 50% of their tasks impacted. Jobs with higher wages that involve many software-based tasks could face more exposure to potential disruption from AI-powered chatbots.

Researchers found that roles heavily reliant on science and critical thinking skills showed a negative correlation with exposure, while programming and writing skills were positively associated with LLM exposure. The most affected professions included interpreters and translators, poets, lyricists and creative writers, public relations specialists, writers and authors, mathematicians, blockchain engineers, accountants and auditors, and journalists.

Meanwhile, industries known for manual labor such as food services, forestry and logging, social assistance, and food manufacturing saw the least potential impact.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that artificial intelligence will radically change people’s lives, predicting that AI will revolutionize the world of work, learning, travel, healthcare, and communication.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)