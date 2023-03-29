BIG NEWS: Jackson Council Approves Ordinance Making It Easier To Establish Shuls and Mikvaos





The Jackson Township Council on Tuesday evening unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that will greatly enhance the ability of kehillos in the township to establish shuls and mikavos in their neighborhoods, LAKEWOOD ALERTS reported.

Prior to the ordinance, kehillos wishing to establish shuls faced the monumental task of finding a property with a minimum size of two acres on which to place their building. This has forced most kehillos in the township to hold minyanim in people’s homes.

With tonight’s ordinance passing, the minimum property size required for a shul would be dropped to 1 acre in most areas of Jackson, with just half an acre required for shuls in some sections, including the Brookwood neighborhoods. The ordinance still must pass a second reading.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LAKEWOOD NEWS IN LIVE TIME

Agudath Israel of America’s New Jersey office applauded tonight’s historic vote by the Jackson Township Council to lower the zoning threshold required for a house of worship from two acres to one acre for most areas of the town.

In a statement provided to YWN, Agudath Israel said:

“Tonight’s vote will finally provide worshippers in Jackson Township, including Orthodox Jewish residents, the ability to pray in houses of worship without an unrealistic burden placed on them by the municipality.

Agudath Israel of America has been advocating for years on behalf of the rights of the thousands of families residing in Jackson Township, who have expressed their concern about the difficulty of establishing places of worship in the town.

“This vote is a giant step forward for religious rights in Jackson, New Jersey,” Rabbi Avi Schnall, director of Agudah’s New Jersey Office, said.

“This will allow the growing Orthodox population in Jackson to freely exercise their religious rights,” Rabbi Schnall added.

Rabbi Schnall also thanked Jackson Mayor Mike Reina, whom he credited with ensuring an ordinance be presented that will be beneficial for all Jackson residents.

“Mayor Reina’s leadership over the last few months is what enabled us to reach this this point,” Rabbi Schnall said.

“The mayor has been the driver behind this ordinance and we look forward to working with him on similar issues in the years to come.”

Agudath Israel also extends its gratitude to Jackson Council President Martin Flemming, along with the rest of the councilmembers, for their votes tonight and all their assistance on this particular issue leading up to this point.

Agudath Israel looks forward to the final passage of this ordinance, which is expected to take place in the next few weeks.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LAKEWOOD NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)