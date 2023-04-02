Hatzalah South Florida Makes Significant Investment in New Cardiac Monitors [PHOTOS]





The explosive growth of South Florida’s Jewish community is well documented. In an ongoing pursuit to provide the thirteen cities Hatzalah South Florida currently serves with the highest level of medical care, HSF took delivery of 25 of 40 brand new state-of-the- art cardiac monitors on order. These critical Lifepak 15 monitors are the industry’s best and the gold standard in emergency pre-hospital care. HSF is now equipping all of its paramedics across the South Florida region with the new monitors, a significant capital investment of $1.5 million dollars.

Hatzalah’s commitment to the community’s health and well-being is unquestioned. HSF thanks those visionary donors who have already stepped forward and is looking for additional partners to help fund this ambitious and necessary expenditure. For more information, please email [email protected]

Hatzalah South Florida has been operating in the Jewish communities of South Florida for over 13 years, and as the needs of the community have grown, HSF has added many new members and ambulances to their ranks. With well over 200 Florida certified EMTs and Paramedics covering the 13 cities in the HSF response area, local residents and guests can feel confident that Hatzalah South Florida is ready and prepared for them.

Pesach visitors in the greater Orlando area can count on Hatzalah Orlando and its professionally trained team of Florida licensed EMTs and paramedics to be ready when called upon. Experienced first responders are strategically positioned throughout the resort areas for a professional and quick response.

Two Emergency Numbers, Same Hatzalah Care:

Hatzalah South Florida Emergency Number 305-919-4900

Hatzalah Orlando Emergency Number 407-307-3600

Hatzalah urges the public to SAVE these two separate emergency numbers in their cellphones. Both emergency hotlines are manned by professionally trained dispatchers 24/7.

Whether one is in Orlando or in South Florida, visitors should know their exact address and the name of their resort and have it posted in their homes. This critical personal information should also be programmed in the notes of their cell phone along with the dedicated emergency phone numbers.

Both Hatzalah South Florida and Hatzalah Orlando are affiliates of Chevra Hatzalah and both organizations have invested significant time, energy, and resources in preparation for the large volume of visitors expected. Hatzalah thanks the public for their trust and continued support.

For more information or to donate:

https://hsfems.org/donate-today

https://www.hatzalahorlando.org/donate

Additionally, a new Global Hatzalah approved App has been designed to help provide the detailed call location one might not be familiar with.

Download here:

Apple:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hatzalah-global-assist/id6444089076

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=global.hatzalah.app

