WATCH AND LISTEN: Zev Brenner Interviews Heshy Goldstein of Aryeh Hospitality on Atlantic City Pesach Debacle





As YWN reported last week, A Pesach getaway program scheduled to take place at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, has dissolved into disaster due to what the director of the Pesach program described as a “huge financial scam.”

Many people are wondering what happened, and on Motzei Shabbos, Zev Brenner of talkline Communications interviewed Heshy Goldstein, the owner of Aryeh Hospitality on the Atlantic City Pesach program Debacle.

Was it a bad gamble or Fraud?

Scam or was the owner conned?

What happens to the money for those that paid for the Passover program?

Was the owner scammed as he claimed or is there more to the story?

Listen to the show below:

Click here to listen on all podcast platforms

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)