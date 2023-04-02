WATCH AND LISTEN: Zev Brenner Interviews Heshy Goldstein of Aryeh Hospitality on Atlantic City Pesach Debacle

As YWN reported last week, A Pesach getaway program scheduled to take place at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, has dissolved into disaster due to what the director of the Pesach program described as a “huge financial scam.”
Many people are wondering what happened, and on Motzei Shabbos, Zev Brenner of talkline Communications interviewed Heshy Goldstein, the owner of Aryeh Hospitality on the Atlantic City Pesach program Debacle.
Was it a bad gamble or Fraud?
Scam or was the owner conned?
What happens to the money for those that paid for the Passover program?
Was the owner scammed as he claimed or is there more to the story?
Listen to the show below:
Click here to listen on all podcast platforms
This story breaks my heart. I work in banking and I have seen hundreds of people lose millions through scams line this. NEVER wire money to anyone based on an email no matter what that email contains. Hackers can see everything and pose as anyone. NEVER confirm the wiring information contained in an email by calling the number in that email. Call the sender on the number you know is theirs. These are the rules we follow in banking and they are the only way to avoid these scams. Attorneys, accountants, title companies… anyone can be hacked and the hackers can send emails that are identical to the legitimate ones.
So sad. It’s too bad that those other people to whom this happened previously didn’t alert the broader frum community beforehand, so that this wouldn’t have happened to these people.
Never trust an email.
I would also want specified in the contract the exact account to use for payment, and any changes regarding that or anything else would be valid only with a revised contract from the vendor that is signed by both parties, not by email.
May Klal Yisrael never again suffer any loss.