The “Brooklyn South” Pesach meeting with all major organizations and city agencies was held in Boro Park on Monday.

NYPD Commanding Officers from all local Precincts (60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 70) were in attendance as well as Coordinators from Shomrim, Hatzolah, Chaveirim and others.

Issues discussed were security, Sereifas Chometz and other issues.

