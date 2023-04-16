EARN MORE, PAY MORE: California Electric Bills Based On Income





California’s three largest power companies have proposed sweeping changes to the state’s Public Utilities Commission that will affect the electricity bills of households across the region. Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, and San Diego Gas & Electric submitted a joint proposal last week, outlining a new rate structure that will follow the passage of Assembly Bill 205 last year. The legislation requires a fixed rate and generally simpler bills for customers.

Under the proposal:

Households earning less than $28,000 a year would pay a fixed charge of $15 a month on their electric bills in Edison and PG&E territories and $24 a month in SDG&E territory.

would pay a fixed charge of on their electric bills in Edison and PG&E territories and $24 a month in SDG&E territory. Households with annual income from $28,000 – $69,000 would pay $20 a month in Edison territory, $34 a month in SDG&E territory and $30 a month in PG&E territory.

would pay in Edison territory, in SDG&E territory and in PG&E territory. Households earning from $69,000 – $180,000 would pay $51 a month in Edison and PG&E territories and $73 a month in SDG&E territory.

would pay in Edison and PG&E territories and in SDG&E territory. Those with incomes above $180,000 would pay $85 a month in Edison territory, $128 a month in SDG&E territory and $92 a month in PG&E territory.

In addition to the changes in rates, recurring charges for items such as maintenance and operations will be removed. The basic idea behind these changes is that customers who earn more will pay more. The new rate structure will make it easier for customers to understand their bills and plan for their monthly expenses. However, some customers may see an increase in their electricity bills under the new system. The proposal is currently under review by the state’s Public Utilities Commission and a decision is expected to be made in the coming months.

