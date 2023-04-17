WATCH THIS: Father of Jewish NYC Hate Crime Victim SLAMS Schumer & Nadler Over Inaction





House Republicans have taken their attack on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to New York City, holding a hearing on what they say is a local crime crisis, a move Democrats have lambasted as a “political stunt.”

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan convened the House Judiciary Committee Monday morning at the Jacob Javits Federal Building — just around the block from the Bragg’s office.

Among the witnesses were Jose Alba, a former bodega clerk who faced a murder charge after fatally stabbing an attacker in 2022; Joseph Borgen, the victim of an antisemitic attack in Times Square; as well as Madeline Brame and Jennifer Harrison, two women impacted by violent crime who’ve become advocates for victims rights in New York. Harrison recently told Fox News that crime victims are “distraught” over Bragg’s leadership.

At the hearing, Barry Borgen, father of Joey Borgen, who was beaten at a 2021 pro-Israel rally, slammed Rep. Jerry Nadler and Senator Chuck Schumer:

“You’re a Jewish New Yorker,” he said. “I called your office numerous times. No one called us back.”

SEE VIDEO BELOW VIA @@jhenrynews:

Joseph Borgen, 30, was wearing a yarmulke as he walked to a pro-Israel rally near Broadway and West 49th Street when he was jumped, beaten and pepper-sprayed.

Waseem Awawdeh was seen on surveillance video using a metal crutch to beat Borgen, who was also punched, kicked, knocked to the ground and doused with pepper spray, according to the criminal complaint. NYPD officers broke up the attack, and Awawdeh was arrested nearby.

During the brutal beatdown, Awawdeh allegedly called Borgen a “dirty Jew,” said, “(expletive removed) Israel,” and said, “Hamas is going to kill all of you.”

Yet, about a year and a half later, Bragg offered Awawdeh a six-month plea deal last week – even after prosecutors at Awawdeh’s arraignment said the alleged ringleader of the attack told jailers he “would do it again” if he could.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)