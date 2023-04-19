FLATBUSH: Teen Stabbed On Ditmas Avenue And Coney Island Avenue [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A 14-year-old male was stabbed in Flatbush on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Ditmas Avenue near Coney Island Avenue just before 3:00pm.

Flatbush Hatzolah transported the victim to Maimonides Hospital. He appeared to be in stable condition.

The NYPD is looking for two Hispanic males around 14-years-old who fled the scene on bicycles.

Sources tell YWN that the victim is a student at a local public school.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)