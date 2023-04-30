Maimonides Medical Center Unveils Two New Glatt Kosher Kitchens [PHOTOS]





Maimonides Hospital officially cut the ribbon last week, on two brand-new kitchens at its main campus, Maimonides Medical Center. The new kitchens are Glatt Kosher, adhering to the strictest rules of Kashrus, with all food prepared under the strict supervision of the Maimonides Rabbi and mashgichim.

An enhanced dining program has been launched alongside the new kitchens, providing patients with an expansive menu of nutritious and nourishing meals, all of which will be freshly prepared. The menu will cater to a wide variety of dietary and healthcare needs, including low-sodium and low-protein meal options.

As part of the new dining program, a Patient Ambassador will now visit each patient’s room to discuss menu options and take food orders, providing bedside diet education and a warm and personal interaction during every meal.

The century-old anchor institution is rooted in providing culturally sensitive care, which includes meeting the special dietary and healthcare needs of the Orthodox Jewish, Chinese-American, and many other diverse communities. The all-kosher menu, which is translated into multiple languages, includes a wide range of international cuisines and dishes as well as a variety of vegetarian and plant-centric menu meals and locally sourced bread, including gluten-free options.

“Improving and expanding the hospital’s meal offerings and changing the expectations of all of our patients, staff, and visitors has long been a priority. Eating good, nutritious food is integral to a high-quality hospital experience, and we hope that all of our patients will enjoy the restaurant-quality menu and food choices,” said Maimonides Health CEO Ken Gibbs.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)