Major Pushback Against Casino Plans For Coney Island – Just Outside Flatbush





The prospect of a new casino and entertainment complex in Coney Island has hit a major roadblock, as community leaders have rejected the proposal. The plan to build the casino in Brooklyn’s historic beach and boardwalk was met with resounding disapproval from Community Board 13 members, who passed a resolution against it by a vote of 23 to 8.

The chairwoman of the community board expressed her concerns, stating that she did not want to see Coney Island suffer the same fate as Atlantic City, where casinos have surrounded an economically struggling neighborhood. The community board argued that Coney Island already has a high crime rate and that the addition of a casino would only make things worse, leading to addiction and the destruction of families and the community’s quality of life.

During a hearing last week, Jack Kaplan represented the FJCC in opposition to the proposal. The community board’s decision is a significant setback for those who supported the casino’s construction, as it is a critical step in the approval process.

The proposed casino was intended to create jobs, but community leaders were not convinced that the economic benefits outweighed the potential negative consequences. With the community board’s rejection, the future of the casino project remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether its supporters will continue to pursue the plan or abandon it altogether.

Those who oppose the casino are pleased with the community board’s decision. They believe that it is a victory for the community and that it sends a clear message that Coney Island is not interested in becoming a gambling hub.

