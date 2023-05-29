FILLED WITH HATE: CUNY Law School Commencement Speaker Attacks Israel, US, Capitalism, Police [SEE THE VIDEO]





In a hate-filled commencement ceremony of the City University of New York’s (CUNY) law school, graduating student Fatima Mousa Mohammed delivered a speech advocating for a radical movement aimed at confronting America’s “oppressive” institutions and standing up against Israel.

In her speech, she said that American law is a “manifestation of white supremacy” and that she chose CUNY School of Law because it equips its students with the tools to protect “organizers” that are working to “confront the systems of oppression that wreak violence on them, systems of oppression, created to feed an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence.”

She celebrated the fact that the school endorsed BDS and enabled its students to fight “Israeli settler colonialism.” She also said that Israel “continues to indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshippers, murdering the old, the young, attacking even funerals and graveyards, as it encourages lynch mobs to target Palestinian homes and businesses.”

In addition, Mohammed also referred to the Holyland Five – five U.S. citizens affiliated with the Holyland Foundation who are imprisoned for having funneled millions of dollars to Hamas – as “political prisoners.” She wished that the joy and rage that fills the auditorium will be “the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world.”

Mohammed concluded: “No longer are we going to capitulate to the oppressors, no longer are we going to put our hope in their depraved consciousness… Greater empires of destruction have fallen before, and so will these.”

New York Rep. Ritchie Torres tweeted in response to the speech: “Imagine being so crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State that you make it the subject of your commencement speech at a law school graduation. Anti-Israel derangement syndrome at work.”

Mohammed has a long history of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish vitriol.

At a rally in NYC in March 2022, Mohammed had urged the crowd to demand that “Zionist” professors be banned from college campuses and that “Zionist” students not be allowed in the same “spaces” as Palestinians. Mohammed also said that Zionism is a “genocidal threat to us.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)