INSANE FOOTAGE: How Many More Children Do We Need Injured This Summer?





An absolutely shocking video taken by a Rockland Hatzolah paramedic was submitted to YWN, showcasing a terrifying disregard for safety.

As you watch the video below, notice not one, not two, but THREE children dangerously hanging on to one scooter in the middle of a Monsey road. Even worse? Not ONE of them was wearing a helmet.

But it gets worse.

When confronted by the Hatzolah member – who identified himself – they laughed him off and proceeded to continue driving in middle of the road.

The number of accidents with people riding scooters has skyrocketed. Hatzolah members in all neighborhoods have been responding to incidents involving scooters every day. Many of those incidents resulted in serious and critical head injuries.

As the summer gets underway, YWN is pleading with all parents to make sure your children are wearing helmets, and are driving safely. The same goes for adults. Don’t think you are immune to injury. Just ask your local Hatzolah member about the latest horror story.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)