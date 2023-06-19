INSANE FOOTAGE: How Many More Children Do We Need Injured This Summer?

An absolutely shocking video taken by a Rockland Hatzolah paramedic was submitted to YWN, showcasing a terrifying disregard for safety.
As you watch the video below, notice not one, not two, but THREE children dangerously hanging on to one scooter in the middle of a Monsey road. Even worse? Not ONE of them was wearing a helmet.
But it gets worse.
When confronted by the Hatzolah member – who identified himself – they laughed him off and proceeded to continue driving in middle of the road.
The number of accidents with people riding scooters has skyrocketed. Hatzolah members in all neighborhoods have been responding to incidents involving scooters every day. Many of those incidents resulted in serious and critical head injuries.
As the summer gets underway, YWN is pleading with all parents to make sure your children are wearing helmets, and are driving safely. The same goes for adults. Don’t think you are immune to injury. Just ask your local Hatzolah member about the latest horror story.
Not to mention the lack of tznius here.
When I was a kid I got a spanking if I was caught riding my bike without a helmet. Even now as an adult, I wouldn’t dare ride without one. That’s what these kids need.
Hope he offered them a ride. Otherwise what did he expect from them? To walk?
When I was a kid, bicycle helmets hadn’t yet been invented. They were probably the idea of some helicopter mom terrified by the thought of her kids growing up normally. We climbed trees, too, and nissim of nissim, nobody got hurt, much less killed.
I wouldn’t worry. This falls in the category of “G-d protects the fooli
Don’t be ridiculous! This is on a local road in the Monsey area. They are probably down the block or around the corner from their home. Also, since the chassidish women don’t drive, the driver is, of course, a man and they wouldn’t get into the car with a random man.
@ElonMusk The road hits harder than my menahel.
@ohrchadash
1. Yes, they should walk
2. Besides the point. We shouldn’t be immediately pivoting to blaming the messenger. Even if you were right, and he should’ve offered them a lift, the reality is that this issue is brought up every year, in regards to safety surrounding pools, bikes, summer roads, atv’s, etc. and every year there is at least 1 death Rachmana Litzlan. And when I say rachmana litzlan, it’s with the tacit understanding that Hashem is trying to protect us and does, even fools. But ultimately, as the Gemara says, we are responsible for our health and can negatively affect it even though Hashem didn’t plan for us to get sick (See Kesuvos Daf 30 “Hakol Beyedei Shamayim, with the Machlokes of Rashi and Tosfos on Amud Bais about this topic as to whether someone can cause themselves to get a cold if they went outside without a coat in the winter for example). So t is important that people realize that it isn’t just “Hashem will help” but we need to be more proactive about safety.
3. Most importantly, the fact that they are laughing at him is concerning. We as a community, especially in the Tri-State, tend to act this way. We laugh off rules, mock those who try fixing dangers, and then wonder why people get upset. This applies to “inzerer” as well as to Non-Jews. Everyone normal has cringed at behavior in theme parks or similar when you see frum people acting inappropriately and causing a chillul Hashem. I’ll say it, and I know it isn’t fashionable to say, but we’re in Galus and we should try acting that way.
When the gemara says that a sign of mashiach is the young disrespecting their elders, I think this is a good video.
we don’t have have to go back to the years we grew up and received spankings from our parents. just yesterday (sunday) my 11 year old was caught on a scooter without a helmet, (yes in our own private closed backyard) and she received a spanking on her open flesh with my husbands belt. i dont let my kids whatever they feel fit, its not a hefker velt. (she was also punished that she cant play outside for a week, must be in her room entire time)
I think the hatzola member faulted by not asking the last name and address of these kids. Then gone and reprimanded the parents for their selfish unacceptable neglicence.
Next time anyone spots such a scary situation. The parents MUST be contacted to take immediate resposibility.
dont worry everyone. i am pretty sure these girls got what they deserve. i am positive that they cant sit straight, from their punishments they received. i am sure the mother of those girls had a long night yesterday to ensure that all of them were punished accordingly and properly, and they got a gezunteh spanking that they will forever remember