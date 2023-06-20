SENILE: Biden Forgets What Year It Is While Making Nonsensical Boast





During a visit to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, President Biden made a bizarre claim on Monday, stating that his administration “will have conserved 30% of all lands and waters” under U.S. jurisdiction by the year 2020, which is three years ago and before he even took office.

Accompanied by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, Biden addressed the audience at the preserve, saying, “And maybe most important, I’ve committed to – by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impact.”

According to a White House fact sheet released in March, the Biden administration actually aims to conserve “at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030” through significant investments of over $1 billion in land, water, and wildlife conservation.

This most recent gaffe follows another instance where Biden caused confusion by concluding his remarks on gun control reform at a Connecticut summit with the phrase “God Save the Queen,” leaving everyone scratching their heads.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)