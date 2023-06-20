MISTAKE OR A THREAT? House Dem Says “Trump Needs To Be Shot” [SEE THE VIDEO]





A remark by Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett regarding former President Donald Trump has caught the attention of Republicans, who are now capitalizing on her comment. The incident unfolded when Plaskett stated, “[Trump] needs to be shot — er, stopped,” during an interview, as captured in a video shared by Jake Schneider, a staffer at the Republican National Committee,

Plaskett’s remark came in the context of her argument that Trump possesses documents at Mar-a-Lago that he could potentially share with others. She was referring to the 37-count indictment issued by Jack Smith, President Joe Biden’s Justice Department special counsel.

As a non-voting delegate in the House representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, Plaskett has previously made headlines for her extreme positions. She currently serves as the ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government. Plaskett once threatened journalist Matt Taibbi of Twitter Files with a perjury charge after he mistakenly referred to CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) instead of CIS (Center for Internet Security), a private organization.

Based on her standards, should she be prosecuted for calling for Trump to be killed?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)