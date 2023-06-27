Tragedy In Israel: IDF Paratrooper Killed In Live-Fire Training Accident





An IDF soldier was killed in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday in a live-fire training exercise at an IDF base in southern Israel.

The tragic incident occurred at the Paratrooper training base during a night combat exercise as part of “War Week.”

The soldier was a “flagman” carrying a white cone flashlight to mark the boundaries of the assault force, an indicator to the suppressive fire force to stop firing. For unknown reasons, a soldier from the suppressive fire force opened fire and hit him from a distance of about 250 meters.

The soldier was later identified as Cpl. Or Yisraelov, z’l, 19, from Bat Yam.

An IDF spokesman said: “The circumstances of the case are being investigated in the field by the commanders and the military police have opened an investigation into the incident. The IDF shares in the family’s grief and will continue to accompany it.”

לוחם צה"ל נהרג הלילה בתאונת אימונים במהלך תרגיל בבסיס צבאי בדרום הארץ. רב-טוראי אור ישראלוב ז"ל, בן 19 מבת ים, לוחם חי"ר בהכשרה בחטיבת הצנחנים, הלוחם הועלה בדרגתו מדרגת רב-טוראי לדרגת סמל לאחר מותו>> pic.twitter.com/1dfWrHrJpk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 27, 2023

