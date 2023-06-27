TOTAL EXONERATION: Trump Claims Tape Of Him Acknowledging Classified Docs Actually Clears Him Of Wrongdoing





In a late-night response, Donald Trump claimed that special counsel Jack Smith, working with the DOJ and FBI, “illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript” of him to CNN, which he said “is actually an exoneration”.

The former president responded to the tapes – which appear to have been leaked to most major media outlets – on his Truth Social platform.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign released the following statement: “The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all. The President is speaking rhetorically and also quite humorously about a very perverted individual, Anthony Weiner, who was deep inside the corrupt Clinton campaign. The media and the Trump-haters once again were all too willing to take the bait, falling for another Democrat-DOJ hoax, hook, line, and sinker.”

