“DELUSIONAL”: Trump Goes On Tirade Against Mike Pence Over Jan. 6 Accusations





We all knew it was coming, and finally it happened. Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to lash out at his Republican primary rival and former Vice President Mike Pence for his recent comments concerning Trump’s indictment over the events of January 6th.

Earlier this week, Trump faced an arraignment in Washington, D.C., for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election on January 6th. Throughout the proceedings, Trump and his supporters have placed blame on Pence for not intervening to prevent Congress from certifying the election results on that fateful day. In contrast, Pence has repeatedly stated that he prioritized upholding the constitution over his loyalty to Trump.

Following the indictment, Pence launched a counterattack against Trump, accusing him of believing the falsehoods presented by “crackpot lawyers” and attempting to pressure him into lying about the election outcome. In response to these remarks, the Republican frontrunner took to Truth Social, the social media platform he launched in the wake of being banned from other major platforms, to express his frustration and accuse Pence of turning to the “dark side.”

In a post directed at his followers, Trump wrote, “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor of Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution or that Mike was ‘too honest.'”

Continuing his tirade, Trump remarked, “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

On Friday, Pence came under verbal attack from Trump supporters over his refusal to follow Trump’s order not to certify the 2020 election results, as can be seen in the video below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)