“DELUSIONAL”: Trump Goes On Tirade Against Mike Pence Over Jan. 6 Accusations

We all knew it was coming, and finally it happened. Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to lash out at his Republican primary rival and former Vice President Mike Pence for his recent comments concerning Trump’s indictment over the events of January 6th.
Earlier this week, Trump faced an arraignment in Washington, D.C., for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election on January 6th. Throughout the proceedings, Trump and his supporters have placed blame on Pence for not intervening to prevent Congress from certifying the election results on that fateful day. In contrast, Pence has repeatedly stated that he prioritized upholding the constitution over his loyalty to Trump.
Following the indictment, Pence launched a counterattack against Trump, accusing him of believing the falsehoods presented by “crackpot lawyers” and attempting to pressure him into lying about the election outcome. In response to these remarks, the Republican frontrunner took to Truth Social, the social media platform he launched in the wake of being banned from other major platforms, to express his frustration and accuse Pence of turning to the “dark side.”
In a post directed at his followers, Trump wrote, “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor of Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution or that Mike was ‘too honest.'”
Continuing his tirade, Trump remarked, “He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”
On Friday, Pence came under verbal attack from Trump supporters over his refusal to follow Trump’s order not to certify the 2020 election results, as can be seen in the video below.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
No one asked him to “overthrow” anything. He knows it as well as his swampy donors.
Anyone who reads in the constitution how it’s to be certified by state legislatures, and then saw how those legislatures had nothing to do with it! and the governors wouldn’t allow them to meet etc. knows very well this was a scam.
All Trump team said was to send it back to those state legislatures!
Article II
Section 1
Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.
The Electors shall meet in their respective States, and vote by Ballot for two Persons, of whom one at least shall not be an Inhabitant of the same State with themselves. And they shall make a List of all the Persons voted for, and of the Number of Votes for each; which List they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the Seat of the Government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate. The President of the Senate shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted.
עכ”ל
But over the years, since there was no issues with the elections, the governor would just do it himself. But in 2020 did we all for get how governor Kemp and all the rest would not call a ‘special session’ so that the legislators “could not meet” (I don’t understand why not, but anyway…) and although the legislators yelled and screamed the governor “certified” the election anyway…
How did it happen that this gaon, who told us over and over that he’d pick only the best people, ends up with all of these people who are so terrible. I can’t remember any other president that has badmouthed pretty much every single senior person in his administration. Sad? Unexpected?
People believed the Russian Hoax. Everyone condemned Trump. Now again, he knows something that we don’t know and people are labeling him delusional. Listen to Marc Levin on the Trump accusations. He will explain why Trump said what he said. When you think about it, the very fact that there was a major hoax as well as attempts to impeach Trump were false and cruel accusations by the opposition. Without a doubt, this destroyed him for the next election….even if the claim about unfair election results is or is not true. And yet, no one from the opposition is accountable for creating this disastrous hoax that cost the taxpayers millions. When i see an article like this I truly wonder where is your “hakarus ha tov?” Trump helped Israel so much as well as the Jews. Boy, this is really not nice.
If Trump goes on a tirade, is it news?
Presidents must say the people first self pride last not happening