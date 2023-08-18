CATSKILLS: Massive Search Underway For 2 Hikers Who Vanished Thursday Afternoon





Dozens of Catskills Hatzolah volunteers and multiple other emergency agencies are conducting a massive search for two hikers who went missing on Thursday afternoon.

The pair’s last known location was at Ice Cave Mountain / Sam’s Point in the Ellenville area.

Assisting in the search are Chaverim and New York State rangers.

Catskills Hatzolah has launched their infrared-equipped drone, which can spot anything emitting heat, as well as other search and rescue technology.

