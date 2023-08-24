Tragedy At Shaare Tzedek: Chareidi Mother Passes Away After Birth Of Twins





Shoshanah Goldstein, z’l, the Chareidi mother who collapsed prior to a scheduled C-section for twins, passed away overnight Wednesday at Shaare Tzedek Hospital at the age of 34.

Last week, one of her twin girls, who were delivered via emergency C-section after she collapsed, passed away. The other twin is still hospitalized in the NICU, in serious condition.

The levaya was held at the Shamgar Beis Levayos in Jerusalem on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. The nifteres left behind a husband, six children, and other grieving relatives.

The public is asked to continue davening for a refuah sheleimah for Bracha bas Shoshanah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

