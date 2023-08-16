Tragedy At Shaare Tzedek: 1 Twin Passes Away, Mother & Baby In Critical Condition





Sadly, doctors at Shaare Tzedek on Tuesday pronounced the death of one of the twin girls delivered in an emergency C-section to a Chareidi woman who collapsed in her home in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The medical staff are fighting for the lives of the mother and remaining twin, who are both in critical condition.

Prof. Sorina Grisaru-Granovsky, the director of the Maternal-Fetal Department at Shaare Tzedek, told Ynet: “This was not a pulmonary embolism or a cardiac or cerebrovascular event. This is a woman with a mild cardiac background who returned to her home in 40°C (104°F) heat. It may be the combination of many factors in the background.”

“Both babies were born without a pulse and underwent CPR in the emergency room and suffered from a lack of oxygen to their brains. The first baby began deteriorating last night from a lack of oxygen to her organs. At a certain point, she suffered from multisystem collapse. They fought for her life throughout the night but by morning they had to pronounce her death.”

“The condition of the second baby is very critical. The mother is breathing and this morning she showed neurological signs of severe cerebral edema that does not respond that well to treatment. She is alive but with neurologically unfavorable signs.”

The woman lost consciousness the day before a scheduled C-section for her twins. She was revived by paramedics who rushed her to the hospital. where the twins were delivered via an emergency C-section. The twins were born without a pulse and after massive resuscitation attempts, were revived by the doctors and transferred to the NICU.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)