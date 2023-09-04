HEARTWARMING: Terrorist Gets The Daylights Kicked Out Of Her During Attempted Stabbing [SEE THE VIDEO]





An attempted stabbing attack was swiftly thwarted by an alert Israeli police officer near the Lions Gate in Yerushalayim on Monday, The assailant, identified as a 44-year-old Palestinian woman hailing from Jenin, sought to stab the police officer, but failed miserably.

The assailant rushed the police officer with a knife during the attempted assault, but the cop was having none of it. His protective gear protected him from the stabbing attempt, and he then delivered a brutal kick that sent the terrorist crashing to the ground. He then wound up and delivered a devastating blow to her skull, which appeared to knock the woe-begotten terrorist unconscious.

Remarkably, the officer managed to subdue the attacker without resorting to lethal force. No shots were fired during the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)