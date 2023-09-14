UMAN: Israeli Citizens Detained in Ukraine Following Fatal Pedestrian Strike





Reports have emerged from Ukraine regarding a severe road accident in which a vehicle carrying Israeli citizens en route to Uman for Rosh Hashanah collided with a local girl. Sources tell YWN that the victim passed away from her injuries.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Vinnytsia, a considerable distance from their intended destination – around an hour and a half from Uman.

Local residents immediately alerted the authorities, leading to the detention of the Israeli citizens by Ukrainian police. Fortunately, the individuals involved did not require medical attention. Askanim in Uman are now working to provide assistance to those affected.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation, and more details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their inquiries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)