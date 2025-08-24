Chaverim Of Bergen County: 10,000+ Calls Answered Every Season Every Situation

Chaverim of Bergen County

It’s What Friends Do.

You don’t plan for a flat tire in the rain. You don’t schedule being locked out of your home at midnight. And you certainly don’t expect to carry your kids through floodwater to safety. But when it happens, Chaverim is there. Always. Because that’s what friends do.

We’re not a company. We’re not a service you pay for. We’re a group of over 90 trained volunteers who answer the call – day or night, weekday or Yom Tov – with one goal: help first, ask nothing in return. No waitlist. No invoices. Just action.

In the past three years alone, we’ve responded to over 10,000 calls. Car boosts. Basement floods. Missing persons. Fallen trees. We’ve shown up in the snow, and rain, heat and cold.

But to keep going, we need you. This campaign fuels the gear, the vehicles, the tools, and the training. It powers the mission. And it gives every member of our community a chance to say: I’m part of this too.

Because real support doesn’t always mean showing up to the scene. Sometimes, it just means making sure we can.

Donate today. It’s what friends do.







