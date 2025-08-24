Israeli Security Forces Arrest Two Palestinians Near Tel Aviv Who Were Planning An Imminent Attack

Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians in Tel Aviv on Sunday after intelligence indicated they were planning a terror attack, police and Shin Bet officials announced.

The suspects, who were in Israel illegally, were taken into custody near the Tel Aviv Port during a joint operation by police and the Shin Bet security agency. They have since been transferred for interrogation.

According to Hebrew media reports, the Shin Bet issued an urgent warning earlier in the day about a potential terror plot in the city, prompting an hours-long manhunt. Security forces flooded central Tel Aviv and its waterfront area before cornering the suspects.

Several additional Palestinians have also been arrested in the city on suspicion of ties to the planned attack, reports said.

The arrests come amid heightened tensions and frequent security alerts in Israel’s urban centers. Authorities have warned repeatedly of attempts by Palestinian operatives to infiltrate Israeli cities and carry out attacks in crowded civilian areas.

The investigation is ongoing.

