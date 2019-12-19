More Than 1.5K Attend Chai Lifeline Chanukah Party In Brooklyn [PHOTOS]





On Tuesday night, December 17, Chai Lifeline hosted its annual Family Chanukah Party at The Palace in Brooklyn. More than 1,500 people were in attendance, including Chai Lifeline children, families, volunteers and staff. One hundred and fifty families received special Chanukah presents from generous donors. In total, more than 50,000 toys will be distributed to Chai Lifeline children and families around the world this Chanukah season. The evening’s entertainment included performances by Benny Friedman and Uri Davidi, accompanied by Freilich orchestra. The party’s elaborate décor was generously provided by Luxe. Special thank you to Ruchie Waldman, Gershey Moskowitz and Shulem Schwartz for all their assistance in arranging the event.

“Throughout the year, Chai Lifeline is there for children and families during their darkest hours,” said Chai Lifeline CEO Rabbi Simcha Scholar. “Our dedicated staff and volunteers work tirelessly to brighten lives which have been dimmed by illness or loss, and there is no better time to spread that joy and hope than Chanukah.”

“The annual Chanukah party is a wonderful opportunity for our New York area families to get together, enjoy themselves and be inspired,” said Rabbi Mordechai Gobioff, Chai Lifeline national director of client services. “It’s also an important reminder for them they are not alone in battling their child’s illness and that there’s a community of support there for them.”

