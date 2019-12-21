MASSIVE DATA BREACH: Over 267 Million Facebook Users Have Account Info Exposed On Dark Web





Over 267 million Facebook users have had their personal information exposed by another massive data breach.

Security researcher Bob Diachenko reportedly made the disturbing find on Dec. 14. Diachenko and U.K. technology research firm Comparitech believe the unprotected database was left open on the dark web for nearly two weeks.

During that time, the names, phone numbers, and Facebook user IDs were exposed in the latest embarrassing mishap for the social media giant.

According to CNET, Diachenko believes criminals in Vietnam are responsible for stealing the information.

A Facebook spokesman said in a statement that they are looking into the breach, but claimed the data was probably harvested before Facebook made recent changes to better protect user information.

