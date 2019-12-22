WATCH: Chanukah Message From British PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his his Chanukah greetings on this video message.
Johnson talks about Latkes and the “donuts he baked in Golders Green a few weeks ago”.
He says “Britain would not be Britain without the Jewish community”.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
It was Antiochus IV (not III)
Will see if his words will translate into actions when it comes to chareidy education being hunted by his OFSTED.
He could use a few hair styling tips from our President. I don’t recall ever seeing him neatly groomed.
Happy Chanukah!
כל הכבוד
Wow, very powerful