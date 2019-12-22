The Menorah Has Been Lit At The Kosel On The First Night Of Chanukah [PHOTO]

Just moments ago, the Menorah was lit at the Kosel on the first night of Chanukah. It was lit by Prime Minister Netanyahu. He was joined by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and the Rov of the Kosel, HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz.
The other Menorah event at the Kosel was attended by Chief Rabbi Lau, Jerusalem Mayor Leon and others.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
So help me G d understand why they honor a person to light a candle on a holy Menorah he holds nothing of? Yea hes Jewish but that’s even worse! Let him first believe in the Macabees and know that Jews are Jews regardless the circumstances and then he could light the Menorah.
Bibi is lighting the candle just so he feels good with his connection with Judaism. That’s enough for him. So sad!