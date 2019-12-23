Arsonist Who Set Fire To Yeshiva University Dorm Arrested Again Hours After Judge Released Him

A homeless man accused of setting fires at a Jewish university dormitory was arrested again just hours after his arraignment.
New York City police say they picked up 33-year-old Peter Weyand around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for trespassing after he busted a fence and broke into a Staten Island backyard.
Weyand, who was out on “supervised release” in the arson case, was released under the same conditions after his subsequent arrest, according to court records.
It was Weyand’s third time in handcuffs this month.
Early Friday, authorities say he kicked out part of a glass door to a dormitory lobby at Manhattan’s Yeshiva University and used matches intended for lighting a Hanukkah menorah to torch rolls of toilet paper, a box of hand sanitizer refills, a desk and computer
No one was injured and the fire department said there was no indication it was a hate crime.
On Dec. 5, Weyland was charged with misdemeanor menacing and harassment after quarreling with a roommate in Brooklyn.
A message was left with a lawyer who represented Weyand at his arson arraignment.
(AP)
The “judge” who released him deserves to be arrested.
Our justice system suffers from deficiencies, and this is nothing new. One would think that perpetrators of white collar crime would fare better, and for the benefit of society, if they were not incarcerated, and worked (under appropriate supervision) to help compensate the victims of their crimes. But, no, we imprison them for many decades, accomplishing nothing. No one denies that they deserve negative consequences, but these huge prison sentences are senseless.
The perpetrators of violent crimes are at least as apt to repeat their offenses, and society needs them to be in custody. But it precisely these that are seen as victims and allowed to be released. And they re-offend quite frequently. The only winners here are the lawyers who defend them, and the purveyors who push the PC agenda that advocates going soft on crime.
Something stinks here badly. Vote Republican.
keep releasing him till chas v’shalom loss of life. welcome to world of liberal logic!
Why on earth would an ARSONIST have been RELEASED????
* Alleged arsonist
This guy is a walking time bomb. Why can’t they lock him up and get a psychiatrist to evaluate, at least?
This guy looks like Marjoe.
Just send him to a Mets game. He’ll be fine.