SIXTH ATTACK IN NYC THIS CHANUKAH: Sephardic Woman Walking With Son Attacked Near Flatbush





Not that anyone really cares anymore, since it’s clearly “open-season” on the Jews, but YWN has learned of yet another hate crime in honor of Chanukah.

The latest attack happened on Avenue S and West 6th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that the victim is a Jewish woman (of the nearby Sephardic community), who was walking on Avenue S with her child, when a black woman walked up to her and said “We are coming after all you Jews”, and punched the victim in the face. The attacker used expletives that were omitted by YWN.

Thankfully, a fast response from the NYPD’s 62 Precinct resulted in them apprehending this Jew-hater.

But rest assured, she will soon be called “mentally unstable”, and released back into society without paying a price.

It’s only the fifth night of Chanukah, but we’ve just had our sixth hate crime of the holiday. This afternoon, a female physically assaulted another woman in Sheepshead Bay, while referring to her as a “f*****g Jew”. TY @NYPD61Pct & @NYPDHateCrimes for the quick arrest. — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) December 26, 2019

In case anyone was wondering, it is NYC Mayor Deblasio – and ONLY him – who is solely responsible for this out of control violence against Jews. So far, all we see is tweets “condemning” and tweets saying that an “attack on Jews is an attack on all New Yorkers”.

The days of blaming these attacks on President Trump and “white supremacists” are long over, as we all know that nearly none of the past 150 hate crimes were “Trump supporters”.

YWN wrote the following on our Instagram page on Wednesday night (after the fifth hate crime): There have literally been hundreds of hate crimes. HUNDREDS. How many arrests were made? And of those few arrests, how many were prosecuted and actually put in jail? How about Mayor Deblasio enlighten his Jewish constituents and tell them the answer, which we already know: ZERO.

It’s time to have the President send the Federal Government into NYC and start charging these anti-semites with federal hate crime charges, and throw them into jail for long sentences.

