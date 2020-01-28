RECORD-BREAKER: 175,000 Requests For Tickets To Trump Rally In NJ Tonight; Hundreds Camp Out In Cold [VIDEOS]

More than 175,000 tickets have been requested for President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey Tuesday night.

That’s a record for any President Trump rally anywhere, the president’s daughter-in-law Lara said in a radio interview.

The Wildwoods Convention Center holds 7,500 people. Supporters have been camping out outside the venue since early Monday morning hoping to get a spot inside.

A Jumbotron will be set up outside to handle the overflow crowds.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people braved the cold, and were camped out overnight – many of them on the beach.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. The doors open at 3 p.m.

The rally is taking place in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his ‘undying support’ for President Trump.

