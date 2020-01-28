RECORD-BREAKER: 175,000 Requests For Tickets To Trump Rally In NJ Tonight; Hundreds Camp Out In Cold [VIDEOS]





More than 175,000 tickets have been requested for President Donald Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey Tuesday night.

That’s a record for any President Trump rally anywhere, the president’s daughter-in-law Lara said in a radio interview.

The Wildwoods Convention Center holds 7,500 people. Supporters have been camping out outside the venue since early Monday morning hoping to get a spot inside.

A Jumbotron will be set up outside to handle the overflow crowds.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people braved the cold, and were camped out overnight – many of them on the beach.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. The doors open at 3 p.m.

The rally is taking place in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his ‘undying support’ for President Trump.

Thousands lining up in Wildwood to see President in tonight’s rally. 7,500 capacity inside convention center. pic.twitter.com/qsoyrJf74A — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 28, 2020

At Trump rally in Wildwood. It’s 3:30am and estimated there is around 3,500 people so far. Some people have been here for two days! WE LOVE OUR PRESIDENT! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#TrumpRallyWildwood #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/LRM6k4oXJo — Baygirl4th (@baygirl4th) January 28, 2020

MUST WATCH: President Trump doesn't take the stage in Wildwood, New Jersey for another 25 HOURS! This is what the line looks like RIGHT NOW!#TrumpRallyWildwood pic.twitter.com/fU9WhJizDr — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 27, 2020

Wildwood rally has at least 5000 people in line as of 8am Capacity is 7400 This is absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/24i3yz0UTb — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2020

WOW: President Trump doesn’t take the stage for another 24 hours But look at the scene in Wildwood, New Jersey right now Since when does a Republican get hundreds of patriots to camp out overnight in freezing weather…in New Jersey? Incredible. RT! pic.twitter.com/nNIkldEooa — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2020

The Trump crowd camping out overnight in Wildwood is absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/uXxHy5Pe29 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 27, 2020

