El Al Cancels Flights To Cyprus Despite No COVID-19 Outbreak, Simply No Demand





El Al announced that it has canceled all flights to Cyprus due to minimal demand, a Channel 12 News report said.

Although Cyprus has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, international travel in general has significantly declined due to fear of the coronavirus.

On Monday, El Al was forced to cancel several flights due to the limited number of expected passengers on the plane.

Some of the flights that were canceled were to destinations that aren’t considered high-risk at all – London, Vienna, Frankfurt and Budapest. “The passengers are simply not arriving. There’s no point in flying,” an El Al source said.

El Al also froze five training courses for 60 pilots and about 100 flight attendants as the company prepares a plan to lay off about 1,000 of its 6,000 employees.

El Al’s announcement is the latest in a series of statements since the outbreak of the coronavirus about cancellations and flight delays as well as the recently announced layoff plan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








