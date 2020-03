The “Guest House” in Camp Agudah in Ferndale NY is fully engulfed in flames.

The camp is vacant now.

For those who aren’t familiar with Camp Agudah the “Guest House” is a building that houses married staff members and includes the Head Counselors office.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)