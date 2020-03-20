TEHILLIM: Two Frum Doctors From New York Sick With Coronavirus

Unfortunately, the list of Cholim from the Coronavirus continues to grow.
Our doctors and Hatzolah members are on the front lines and need our Tefillos. There are MULTIPLE Hatzolah members confirmed with the virus. Earlier this week, YWN published a story about a Crown Heights Hatzolah member that is hospitalized in the ICU. (Dovber Halevi ben Liba Reizel.)
Now, YWN has learned that two Frum doctors have the coronavirus.
Dr Yisachar Greenberg from Brooklyn is in the ICU at Maimonides Hospital. His name is Yisachar ben Esther Malka.
A doctor from Monsey has been released to his home. His name is Yitzchok ben Esther.
Please keep all Cholim in your Tefillos.
YWN urges you all to listen to the urgent message released earlier today by the Medical Director of Hatzolah, Dr Shimshy Zimmerman. People have a false impression that this “only” affects older people. This is wrong. The CDC now says that 40% of those sick enough to be hospitalized are between the ages of 20-54.
Many people have no symptoms and feel totally fine, yet they are carriers of this deadly virus, and can be infecting others rapidly. Please take this message seriously as it is Pikuach Nefesh.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
IF YOU KNOW SOMEONE THAT HAS ONLY A KOSHER PHONE. NO CONNECTION TO THE INTERNET. DON”T LISTEN TO THE RADIO. AND THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF SUCH PEOPLE IN OUR COMMUNITY. PLEASE LET THEM KNOW THE SERIOUSNESS OF THE SITUATION. IF THEY GO TO DAVEN ITS A MITZVA HABA BIAVARA
My daughter has a home business one of her clients (Who fits into the above category) came to her yesterday. She heard about what’s going on (her kids are home) but she was literally living in lala land. I would think Hatzaloh, shomrim, Shnira Chavarim has to go house to house informing people of this.
I live on a typical block in boro park. This morning just between the hours of 8am and 9am I counted 12 yes 12 men and bochrim going to daven with talis and tefilin. Multiply this by the other blocks in Boro Park and I feel safe to say there were well over 1000 people going to daven. The doctors have said don’t gather. Our Askanim have pleaded don’t gather. Our gedolim have paskened stay home and daven. And we have people that say “we know better.” Rashi says on the posuk shimu na homorim (Chukas perek 20 p 10) Morim – shotim. But doctors have said they are roschim. You may feel fine but you can pass it on to others. How will you answer after 120. The rabanim have said its a mitzva haba bavaira.
Rabbosei!! It is as obvious as can be that one major area that we need to fix up is our Tefilla. If we are still davening the same way as before the virus hit our community then we need serious spiritual help. That may very well be one of the BIG messages that Hashem is trying to tell us. He IS trying to get us to daven better. MUCH BETTER. We don’t realize how much our “little” Tefillos accomplish. It’s not a time for humility. OUR TEFILLOS COUNT – SO WE MUST DAVEN AND WE MUST SAY TEHILLIM. What else are you doing sitting around at home?? May Hashem listen to our Tefillos in this Eis Tzara L’ Yaakov. Vhu Rachum Yechaper Uvoin.
Hot water with ground spices – ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves – may be helpful, accd to a Kabalistic rabbi. It certainly can’t hurt to drink this.
Now that the Satmarer has been diagnosed with the virus, I expect Joseph and Akuperma to assure us that it’s not nearly as dangerous as winter flu, no big deal. Let’s just move on.
I’m 99% sure that Gold was just trolling, and that no YWN reader will even for a second change anything they do based on it. Eating probiotic yogurt might also help. And drinking wine from havdalah. Cookies and cream ice cream, pickles, and lots of chummus. And lighting an extra shabbos candle. Hey, these things certainly can’t hurt!
Gold: Helpful for what??? Now is NOT a time to be offering these quack remedies with no medical basis to a frightened tzibur. Focus on isolating yourself to the maximum degree possible and maintaining a good diet including supplements with proven efficacy in supporting your immune system.