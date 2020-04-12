Partial List Of Niftarim Over Yom Tov In NY/NJ Area





The following is a list of Niftarim from the NY/NJ area over the first days of Pesach, complied by YWN. Although most of these people are victims of COVID-19, YWN has been unable to confirm that was the case in all.

Unfortunately, there are many more who were Niftar (more than 30 names), but YWN does not have all the information, and we have only published the names we were given. If you have any info to add, please contact YWN with the info.

FLATBUSH:

Reb Eli Botknecht Z”L. He was around 60. The Niftar lived in Boro Park for many years before moving to Flatbush. He Davened for years at Dayan Brody’s Shul in Boro Park, and then by HaRav Lipa Geldwirth in Flatbush. As a Bochur he learned in Yeshiva of South Fallsburg, where he kept a close Kesher with his Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Elya Ber Wachtfogel. He was a co-owner of Linnick’s Toy Store on 13th Avenue. Sadly, he married his youngest child off just two weeks ago.

FAR ROCKAWAY / QUEENS:

HaRav Yitzchok Kaplinsky Z”L. He was 83. He was a long-time Magid Shiur at Yeshiva Torah Vodaath in Flatbush as well as A Rav of a Shul In far Rockaway for many years. He was a child in Shanghai during the war. He was the son of a well known Rav, Rav Yisroel Kaplinsky זצ”ל, whose shul he took over in Far Rockaway, after his father was niftar. They were in Shanghai by virtue of the fact that his father, Rav Yisroel, was a talmid in the Mir in Poland. יהי זכרו ברוך

Mr Stanley Chera Z”L, one of the most prominent members of the Sephardic Syrian communities in Brooklyn and Deal NJ. He was 78. He was a close friend of President Trump, who talked about him all the time in speeches.

LAKEWOOD:

Rebbetzin Miriam Miller A”H. She was 77. Her husband is Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Miller Shlita, the Rosh Yeshiva of a Yeshiva located in the Raintree area of Lakewood. He is the son of Hagaon HaRav Avigdor Miller of Flatbush ZATZAL.

Reb Yossi Shapiro Z”L, 71 years old. He was originally from Flatbush and moved to Lakewood a few years ago from Eretz Yisroel.

Dr. Binyamin (Norton) Sokol Z”L. Sadly, his wife was Niftar from ALS a few years ago. He worked at the Lempel & Cohen office in Lakewood.

Reb Dovid Berg Z”L. He was in his fifties, and lived in the Chestnut section of Lakewood. He leaves behind a a beautiful family of 6 children. A fund was set up to assist the family.

Reb Aharele (Avrohom Aharon) Brook Z”L. He was 74. Reb Aharele was a Lubavitcher Chosid and longtime resident of Flatbush who recently moved to Lakewood.

Reb Ari Weichbrod Z”L. He was 43. The Niftar was a big Baal Chesed, and member of Jersey Shore and Statewide Hatzolah member. he was also a member of Lakewood Chaveirim. A Fund was set up to help the family.

CROWN HEIGHTS:

Mrs. Esther Stern A”H. She was 75. She was a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known to have a home which was always open to many guests.

R’ Shloimy Freundlich Z”L. He was 46. The Niftar was active in doing outreach for young people and singles in the neighborhood.

BORO PARK:

Reb Yaakov Mordechai Goldberg Z”L. He was 87 years old. he was a big Baal Tzedaka and davened by Harav Bick.

Rav Elish Bochner Z”L. He was a son-in-law of the previous Lelover Rebbe zt”l, HaRav Shimon Biederman ZATZAL.

R’ Yoel Sandel Z”L. He was 39.

Reb Yisroel Moshe Baum Z”L. He was around 60 years old and member of the Gerrer Kehila of Boro Park. He ran a well-known catering business in Boro Park.

Mrs Chaya Saya Gluck A”H. She was 94.

Rav Yeshaya Roth Z”L. He was 90 years old and was a Holocaust survivor.

Reb Avrohom Klein Z”L. He was 95.

WILLIAMSBURG:

Reb Aharon Moshe Weiss Z”L. He was 93.

Mrs Blima Schwartz A”H. She was 96 and the wife of Reb Isumer Tovye Z”L. The Levaya was held on Yom Tov.

MONSEY:

Mrs. Chava Rochel (Chavie) Pomerantz A”H nee Zilberberg, wife of R’ Zisha Pomerantz. She moved to Monsey from Flatbush a few years ago. She was 71. She is survived by her husband and her sons Mendy, Avraham Binyomin (A.B.), and Leiby; and her daughters Malkie Weber and Sarala Lazar.

R’ Shlomo Cabessa Z”L. He was around 50.

Reb Yechezkel Klein Z”L. He was 83.

